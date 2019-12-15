Paull T. Sargent (Age 76)
On December 13, 2019, a sixth-generation resident of the District of Columbia and a lifelong Redskin fan, peacefully passed away. He attended St. Albans School and graduated from Woodberry Forest School and earned his BA at CW Post College. He served in the US Army and spent most of his professional career in real estate at Randall H. Hagner & Co. He is survived by his daughter, Louisa Sterrett Sargent and his five siblings, Christopher S. Sargent, Courtney S. Hagner, Marguerite H. Benson, John A. Sargent and Adlumia S. Gannett. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodberry Forest School, 898 Woodberry Forest Road, Woodberry Forest, VA 22989.