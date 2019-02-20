Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL GREEN.



Pearl Green



Peacefully passed at her home on February 11, 2019 at the age of 106. She was born in Arlington, Virginia on February 2, 1913. She shared the bond of marriage for 52 years with George Green who preceded her in death.

Pearl was a loving mother to her seven children, Ruth Bilal (John), Benson Green (Betty), Lorraine Abdullah, Nimat Shakoor, Yusuf Shakoor and Linda Robertson (George) who are left to cherish her memory. Her son Frederick Godwin Green preceded her in death.

Also cherishing her memory are: 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held February 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1601 South 13 Rd., Arlington, Virginia. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland Maryland.