

PEARL GREENE JEFFERSON



Remember: God is with you even in days of loss of your love one. Keep a quiet place in the corner of your heart: a place where you can meet with God: where you can feel the touch of his hand. You will hear the loving sound of God's voice. He will assure you that no matter what, God will take care of you everyday, each step of the way. The power of prayer is the greatest power on earth. Prayer moves mountains. No matter what happens, God will take care of you. Sincerely, P. Jefferson.



Love, Alva, Barrington,

Sonny, Deborah and Obie