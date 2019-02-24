Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL "Peg" NIEMIEC.



PEARL NIEMIEC

"Peg"



On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leon Joseph Niemiec; loving mother of Yvonne Niemiec Seeley (husband, Gordon), Stephanie Foster (husband, Jeff) and the late Elizabeth "Betsy" Niemiec; devoted grandmother of Joseph E. Seeley, Lauren E. Frederick and Preston S. Foster; cherished great grandmother of Scout M. and Grady R. Seeley and Grayson Lee Frederick; adored sister of Yvonne Harris, Gilbert Graham and the late Russell Graham

Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband and daughter will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive #100, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign the family guest book at: