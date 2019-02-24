PEARL NIEMIEC
"Peg"
On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leon Joseph Niemiec; loving mother of Yvonne Niemiec Seeley (husband, Gordon), Stephanie Foster (husband, Jeff) and the late Elizabeth "Betsy" Niemiec; devoted grandmother of Joseph E. Seeley, Lauren E. Frederick and Preston S. Foster; cherished great grandmother of Scout M. and Grady R. Seeley and Grayson Lee Frederick; adored sister of Yvonne Harris, Gilbert Graham and the late Russell Graham
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband and daughter will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive #100, Rockville, MD 20850.