PEARL PALMORE
(Age 76)
Transitioned peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospice in Rockville, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Clarice Williams and Elnora Lewis; two, brothers, Jimmy Barnes (Mary) and William Barnes (Linda); a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by homegoing service 10:30 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R Street NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.