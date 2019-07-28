The Washington Post

PEARL PALMORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL PALMORE.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Tenth Street Baptist Church
1000 R Street NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

PEARL PALMORE  
(Age 76)  

Transitioned peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospice in Rockville, MD. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Clarice Williams and Elnora Lewis; two, brothers, Jimmy Barnes (Mary) and William Barnes (Linda); a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by homegoing service 10:30 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R Street NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.