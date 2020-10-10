1/
PEARL RICHMOND
PEARL RICHMOND  
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, PEARL RICHMOND of Kensington, MD, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Frederic Richmond. Devoted mother of Howard (Janet) Richmond, Lee (Dr. David) Katz, Karen (Dr. Joel) Goozh, Michele Chais (Steve Waxman) and Wendy (Alan) Solomon. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Martin) Weil. Loving grandmother of Alexandra Richmond, Danica (Doug) Sheres, Lisa Leaming, Jason (Jamie Graham), Todd (Vidya Henderson) and the late Shawn Goozh, Joshua (Merci) Lukens, Travis (Billy) Lancaster and Michael, Brian and Adam Solomon. Cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin, Alec and Asher Sheres, Gabriele Leaming, Noah, Eli, Abby and Owen Goozh, Immi and Cai Lukens and Lincoln Lancaster. Graveside funeral services on October 13, 2020, at Judean Memorial Gardens will be private. In lieu of social distancing, shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Israel Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
