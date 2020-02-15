

Pearl Shiovitz Le Vine

October 18, 1916 - February 13, 2020



Pearl Shiovitz Le Vine was born in Detroit, MI and died February 13, 2020 in her home at Riderwood Village, a retirement community in Silver Spring. She was 103. Pearl, the daughter of Bella and Max Shiovitz, was one of 12 children. Her husband of 66 years, Carl R. Le Vine, died in 2006, a few months shy of his 95th birthday. Pearl and Carl resided in the Silver Spring area where they raised five children.

Pearl was a long-time volunteer and was famous for her cookies and her crocheting. Pearl crocheted layette baby blankets for Christ Church for 25 years. Her goal was to make 100 blankets a year. In addition, she made afghans for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pearl was a life-long member of Ohr Kodesh Congregation and an active member of Women's American ORT.

At the center of Pearl's life was her love of family. She will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of her children, David (Jan Bloom) Le Vine of Silver Spring, MD, Don (Lana) Le Vine of Strasburg, VA, Mark (Berinthia) Le Vine of Shaker Heights, OH, Barbara (Stephen) Saperstone of Alexandria, VA, and Lissa (Alan) Friedman of Silver Spring, MD and her 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the chapel in Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, 20904. Burial will be at King David Cemetery in Arlington, VA. The family will sit shiva at 10608 Meadowhill Road, Silver Spring on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and

100-½ Duke Street, Alexandria, VA on Thursday with services at 7:30 p.m. each evening. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Women's American ORT.