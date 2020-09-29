1/
PEARL STATLAND
PEARL AXELROD STATLAND  
On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at age 87, PEARL AXELROD STATLAND of Silver Spring, MD. Daughter of the late Anna Axelrod. Devoted mother of Stuart Statland (Anne) and Carole Sala (Robert). Loving grandmother of Ryan Louis Sala. Dear sister of the late Lillian (the late Donald) Wilansky and the late Laura (the late Theodore) Mayer. Beloved aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
