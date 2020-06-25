PEARL TOLLIVER
PEARL MARDELLE HOLMES TOLLIVER  
Pearl Mardelle Holmes Tolliver was called to her eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. Pearl was a beloved educator and a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Pearl leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, one son, two brothers, and a host of other family and friends. A private burial will be held for family. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Saturday, June 27.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
