PEARL TOLLIVER

PEARL MARDELLE HOLMES TOLLIVER
Pearl Mardelle Holmes Tolliver was called to her eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020. Pearl was a beloved educator and a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Pearl leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, one son, two brothers, and a host of other family and friends. A private burial will be held for family. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Saturday, June 27.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.