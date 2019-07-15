Pearlena Sarah Hammond
Passed away on July 8, 2019, at Southern Maryland Hospital. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Delores Williams and Carolyn McKenzie; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law; one god-daughter; one honorary daughter; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, cousins, and a host of nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the family will receive friends at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.