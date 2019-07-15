The Washington Post

PEARLENA HAMMOND

Service Information
Springfield Baptist Church
508 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 234-0648
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
508 P Street NW
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
508 P Street NW
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Notice
Pearlena Sarah Hammond  

Passed away on July 8, 2019, at Southern Maryland Hospital. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Delores Williams and Carolyn McKenzie; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law; one god-daughter; one honorary daughter; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, cousins, and a host of nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the family will receive friends at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
