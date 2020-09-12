Affectionately known as "Muff", passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Pearlene was born on October 1, 1939 in Spotsylvania, VA to the parents of Willie Emmitt Johnson and Edna Mae Johnson. Viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Marshall-March Funeral Home Inc. 4308 Suitland Road Hillcrest Heights, Maryland 20746.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 12 p.m. at First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road Partlow, Virginia 22534. Burial, directed by D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, will follow in the Moss Family Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at