Pearline Hillman Hawkins



Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her children,

Sirlethia Osborne and Chrysanthus Hawkins; grandchildren, Norman Morgan, Jr., Chrysanthus Hawkins, Jr. and Ajah Hameed; brother, Theodore Hillman (Toni); and a host of other relatives and friends. Services on Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Temple Of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m.