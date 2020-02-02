The Washington Post

PEARLINE JOSEPH

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road,
Glenarden, MD
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road,
Glenarden, MD
Notice
PEARLINE JOSEPH (Age 76)  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband John; three children, Donna (Keith), Anthony (Nikkia) and Tiffany (Robert); eight grandchildren, Devyn, Travon, Dominique, Makell, Tate, Nadia, Adasyn and Jasmine; two sisters, Theola Lawton-Dyett (John) and Veola Varlack (Jim); one sister-in-law, Wanda Faye Morris (John); a host of other relatives and many friends. Viewing 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, February 6 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300