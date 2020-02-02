PEARLINE JOSEPH (Age 76)
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband John; three children, Donna (Keith), Anthony (Nikkia) and Tiffany (Robert); eight grandchildren, Devyn, Travon, Dominique, Makell, Tate, Nadia, Adasyn and Jasmine; two sisters, Theola Lawton-Dyett (John) and Veola Varlack (Jim); one sister-in-law, Wanda Faye Morris (John); a host of other relatives and many friends. Viewing 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, February 6 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD.