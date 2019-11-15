

Pedro Alberto Lujan



On Monday, November 11, 2019, Pedro Alberto (Pepe) Lujan passed away at the age of 88 at the home of his daughter, Claudia. Loving father to Elizabeth, Gabriela, Peter, Joanna, Leah and Claudia, and devoted and proud grandfather to Isabella, Karina, Gaby, Ava, Andres, Lucia, Joaquin, Matias, Tamina, and Nicolas.

Born in Trujillo, Peru, to Leonor Farromeque and Gerardo Lujan, Pepe immigrated to the United States in 1965. He worked multiple jobs to support his family until, in the early 70's, he began to work as a community organizer at the Program of English Instruction for Latin Americans (PEILA). While working at PEILA, Pepe returned to school to complete a degree in social work at The Catholic University of America, while raising his family with his then wife and life-long friend and partner, Jean Lujan.

He had a varied career, serving as Co-Director of the Peace Corps in Costa Rica, owner of a construction company, co-owner of The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor, Avignone Freres and Habana Village in Adams Morgan and Heller's Bakery in Mt. Pleasant. While he was a recognized entrepreneur, he was undoubtedly known as a leader and passionate force in Washington's Latino community. He was an active member of the Adams Morgan and Mt. Pleasant communities-an early organizer of Adams Morgan Day, the Hispanic Festival, and Celebrate Mount Pleasant. A member of la vieja guardia, Pepe Lujan was instrumental in the founding of many of the organizations and institutions that serve the needs of the Latino immigrant community in Washington, including the Council on Latino Agencies and the Carlos Rosario Adult Education Center.

Pepe is also survived by his siblings, Alicia, Fernando, Graciela, and Ninel, his cousin Rosa, and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Spring, MD from 4 to 7 p.m., which will be followed by a celebration of his life on December 14, at the Carlos Rosario School (SG Campus).