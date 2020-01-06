Peggie G. Bloodworth
A loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away December 29, 2019 at age 85. Peggie was born in Tampa, FL to the late Joseph and Mildred Garcia on December 9, 1934. She lived in Northern Virginia for 51 years before relocating to Arizona to be with family earlier this year. An elementary school teacher, she retired from Fairfax County Public Schools in 1999, after which she traveled the world extensively with her loving husband, the late James Bloodworth. Peggie is survived by her daughter, Allison Knobloch and grandson, Josh Millikan, both of Phoenix, Arizona. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her late husband, Col. James O. Bloodworth, USAF Retired.