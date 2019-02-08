PEGGIENNE M. HARRISON
Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. She is survived by one brother, Alfred Moye; sister-in-law, Edwinta Moye; grandniece, Candace Moye; great-grandniece, Amaya Thornwell; dear friends, Ronnie Bell, Mrs. Ashford and Delores Jones; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by homegoing service 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.