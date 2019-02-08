PEGGIENNE HARRISON

PEGGIENNE M. HARRISON  

Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. She is survived by one brother, Alfred Moye; sister-in-law, Edwinta Moye; grandniece, Candace Moye; great-grandniece, Amaya Thornwell; dear friends, Ronnie Bell, Mrs. Ashford and Delores Jones; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by homegoing service 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Ave., NE. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2019
