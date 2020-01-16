PEGGY FELLS BOONE (AGE 79)
Of Ashburn, VA. Depated this life Friday, January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Douglass M. Boone, Elenora J. Fells (mother), Albert Fells (father), two brothers, Ronald A. Fells and Rudolph R. Fells. Peggy is survived by her son, Schuyler T. Eldrigde, IV (Angela) of Laurel, MD, and granddaughters, Gabrielle N. Eldridge "Gabby" Of Alexandria, VA and Alexandra R. Eldridge "Zanny" of Laurel, MD, brother, Gerald A. Fells (Cheryl) of Montgomery Village, MD, niece, Nichole Hollis-Walker (Edwin) of Bethesda, MD, sister, Sandra E. Payton (Milton) of Washington DC, sister-in-law, Elaine Fells of Lacross, VA., cousins, Robert J. White, Jr. (Debbie) and Erica L. Gustus of Waldorf, MD and a host of other relatives and good friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service 2 p.m. at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Rd., Reston, VA 20191. Interment Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles, Director LIC. VA, MD, DC 1(800) 388-1913.