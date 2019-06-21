

Peggy Sterling Bryan

(Age 80)



Passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Newport News, VA. and was the daughter of the late Hubert Lester and Lillian Carmine Sterling and the widow of James Morgan Bryan, Jr. She retired from Civil Service for the U.S. Navy, where she worked in Supply.

She is survived by her daughter, Jami Yazdani of Morrisville, NC, sons, George Jones and David Jones, both of Mathews, and Craig Oxendine of Indianapolis, In., sisters, Carolyn Rilee and Clara Kelley, both of Gloucester, brother, Lester Sterling, Jr. of Gloucester, grandchildren, Sarah Jones, Matthew Jones, David Jones, Jr. and Wesley Jones, and great-grandchildren, Juliana Jones and Richard Jones.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Severn Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan Group, PO Box 784, White Marsh, VA. 23183. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory , Gloucester, VA. is in charge of arrangements.