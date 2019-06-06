The Washington Post

PEGGY A. BURRISS 1936 - 2019  

On Thursday, May 24, 2019, Peggy A. Burriss of Rockville, MD entered eternal life. Born to Deacons James N. and Lucille V. Davis, Peggy was predeceased by her parents and brothers Barge N. and Reverend Rodney T. Davis. Peggy leaves to cherish her memory; devoted husband (and caregiver) of 62 years, William O. Burriss, Sr; children Sherree Lincoln (Kenny), William Burriss Jr (Dee), Terrell Burriss, Krystal Burriss and William Lee (Bridget). She is remembered by 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, seven sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of dear family members and friends. Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 North Horners Ln., Rockville, MD on Thursday June 6, 2019. Viewing at 9 a.m., service at 11 a.m.

