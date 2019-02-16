

PEGGY ANN KUNTZ GORSKI



Peggy Ann (Kuntz) Gorski, devoted mother, and beloved friend passed away suddenly at age 70 on January 30, 2019 in Bethesda, Maryland.

Peggy was born on July 10, 1948, and raised in Marinette, Wisconsin to the late Walter and Germaine Kuntz with her three brothers. Peggy was married to Frank Gorski Sr. and widowed in 2001 after 28 years of marriage. Together they raised their two children, Denise Gorski and Frank Gorski, Jr. in Kensington, MD.

Peggy attended Dr. Martin Luther College, Sacramento State University, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. degree in Applied Mathematics. She also earned an MS degree in Computer Applications from the University of Wisconsin. Following college, she worked as a Statistician at STP Corp. in Des Plaines, IL and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She also worked in Production and Inventory Control at Honeywell in Dundee, IL and at Aurora Toys in Hempstead, NY.

She founded and managed Emergency Business Forms on Long Island, NY with her husband. In Maryland, she worked as Forms Manager at MCI Telecommunications, and later as an IT Training Specialist as a contractor at the DOJ for Gray Systems and the Coleman Group.

Peggy enjoyed watching sports, and was an avid college and professional sports fan. She also enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with her many friends, and traveling. She was an active member and volunteer at the Lutheran Church of St Andrew. She also was involved in her high school class (Marinette HS Class of 1966), organizing class parties and reunions. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Germaine Kuntz and her husband, Frank. She is survived by her two grown children, Denise and Frank, and her brothers Dennis, Lee, and Karl Kuntz.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service with Pastor Mark Hricko officiating, on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of St Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20905. The memorial service will be followed by a celebration of life luncheon from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Wheaton Moose Lodge, 2901 Bel Pre Rd, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20906. Donations in Peggy's name to Lutheran Church of St Andrew are welcome and appreciated in lieu of flowers.