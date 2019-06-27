PEGGY MOFFETT KIERSTEAD
On June 25, 2019 of Warrenton, VA; wife of the late Galen Harley Kierstead; daughter of the late Earl Stanley and Mary Sinclair Moffett; mother of Teresa K. Frenzel (David) and the late Barbara Scheffel Backus; godmother of Michael Kierstead Dolan; grandmother of Cheryl Frenzel Swift; great grandmother of Cameron Michael Swift, David Maxwell Swift, Lucy Amelia Swift and DeAndre Chavis. Friends may call on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3 p.m. until funeral services begin at 4 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Interment private at Marshall Cemetery, Marshall, VA. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton, VA 20187.