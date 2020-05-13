Peggy S. Maye
Peacefully passed on May 2, 2020 at her residence in Bowie, MD. She is survived by her son, Wayne Alexander; three sisters, Edith Bolling, Anne Steele and Yvonne Steele; grandchildren, Reginald, David, Steven, Travis, Alysse and Andraya Alexander; great-grandchildren, Nakya Alexander, David Alexander, Jr., Kayden Pope, Tristan and Riley Alexander. She was predeceased by her husband, Wortha Maye. On Friday, May 15, 2020 friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.