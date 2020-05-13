The Washington Post

PEGGY MAYE

Guest Book
  • "Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the..."
    - Cynthia Aaron
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Peggy S. Maye  

Peacefully passed on May 2, 2020 at her residence in Bowie, MD. She is survived by her son, Wayne Alexander; three sisters, Edith Bolling, Anne Steele and Yvonne Steele; grandchildren, Reginald, David, Steven, Travis, Alysse and Andraya Alexander; great-grandchildren, Nakya Alexander, David Alexander, Jr., Kayden Pope, Tristan and Riley Alexander. She was predeceased by her husband, Wortha Maye. On Friday, May 15, 2020 friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.