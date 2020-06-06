Peggy Ann Hollander Miles (Age 77)
Made a tremendous impact on the lives of so many, as a friend, mentor, educator, and advocate. A warrior, her unrelenting determination to overcome health challenges was an inspiration to all, right up until her death on June 2, 2020 from Covid-19 and complications from cancer. Peggy was born November 18, 1942 in Wyoming. She was the daughter of resilient immigrants, Kurt and Anita Hollander, and had a younger brother, Richard Hollander. Peggy grew up first in Chicago, and then Muskegon, Michigan. She graduated from Muskegon Senior High School, later earning bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Michigan University, with a specialty in Early Childhood Education. She and her children relocated to Fairfax, Virginia in 1983, where she spent the remainder of her life. Among her career highlights, she served as the director of her own preschool and many day care centers; taught college courses in Early Childhood Education; was a Project Director for what was earlier known as the Fairfax County Government's Department of Community Action; and, after retirement, reviewed education grants for the Federal Government. She was also a foster parent, a long-time volunteer reader for the blind, a frequent blood donor, and a supporter of numerous charities. One of Peggy's strongest passions was travel. She enjoyed visiting friends and relatives throughout the US and abroad, living alone in Europe for the first time at age 19. She more recently spent several months as a volunteer English instructor in Spain, making lasting connections with students and townspeople. Other interests and skills included reading voraciously, knitting, baking, pottery, and gardening. Countless friends gathered over the years at her kitchen table to share a cup of tea and a piece of her famous pound cake. Peggy had a brilliant mind and sharp sense of humor. She was caring, generous, observant, wise, feisty, and fiercely independent. She is survived by her children, Jason Miles (New Haven, CT) and Carol Miles (Louisville, KY); nieces and nephews, Ramon Hollander, Angela Hollander-Padilla, Andre Hollander, and Nicole Hollander-Guidotti; cousins, Ruth Slater, Gisele Valette, Alain Dicker, and Anita Suaudeau; two very special grandchildren, Isabella Patel and Leo Findjieu; and many dear friends. She will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A memorial service will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The American Cancer Society.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.