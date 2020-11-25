Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Peggy was born in Bloomington, Illinois to John and Ruth Graning. Peggy met and married the love of her life Thomas (Mick) Francis O'Connell Jr. at 18 and together they had four beautiful children. Peggy and Mick raised their kids in Decatur, Illinois and settled in Houston, Texas until Mick's sudden passing in 1987. In 1988, Peggy moved to Alexandria, Virginia to be closer to family. There, she enjoyed success and fulfilment as a real estate agent for over 25 years. Peggy is survived by her children, Tamara Beaver, John (Lisa) O'Connell, DO, Mike (Melissa) O'Connell and Tom (Susan) O'Connell; grandchildren, Meleya Beaver, Kate (Craig) Pagano, Pat O'Connell, Megan (Armando) Urias, Jessica O'Connell and Kris O'Connell; great-granddaughters Cassie and Peyton. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Peggy will be laid to rest next to her loving husband of 35 years, Mick. Final arrangements will take place in Houston, TX. Please visit her remembrance page to leave memories and sign her guestbook at