PEGGY JO-AN SCHMIDT  
(Age 84)  

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.; the beloved wife of William Richard Schmidt; mother of Terry Walker, Tina (Bill) Lackey, and Tammy Chaffee; grandmother of Kimberly, Pamela, Billy, Rebecca, and Lynsey. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's Life Celebration on Friday, March 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. at KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD where services will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's National Health System, www.childrensnational.org
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
