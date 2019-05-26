

Peggy Schwartz

(nee O'Connell)



Died on May 13, 2019 at the age of 97 after a fall. Born on July 5, 1921 in Pittsburgh, PA to Irish immigrant parents (David and Nora O'Connell), she graduated from St. Lawrence O'Toole High School and later assisted the war effort by working as a Purchasing Agent for a company producing military materials, a typically male job. Peggy had two brothers, Francis and David, each killed in tragic accidents. Her brother, David was awarded a Died on May 13, 2019 at the age of 97 after a fall. Born on July 5, 1921 in Pittsburgh, PA to Irish immigrant parents (David and Nora O'Connell), she graduated from St. Lawrence O'Toole High School and later assisted the war effort by working as a Purchasing Agent for a company producing military materials, a typically male job. Peggy had two brothers, Francis and David, each killed in tragic accidents. Her brother, David was awarded a Purple Heart for his World War II Navy service on the USS Missouri.

Peggy married the love of her life, Leo R. Schwartz, on April 25, 1953, and they had three children, Mary Lynne Popiden, Esq., Dr. Paul Schwartz, and Dr. Kevin Schwartz, both prominent Maxillofacial Surgeons. Peggy is predeceased by Leo who died on December 25, 2002, and two of her grandchildren, J. Logan and Kaitlin Popiden.

Peggy is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren: Erin, Colin, Lauren, Eric, Maura and Matthew Schwartz, and David and Daniel Popiden, and a niece Karen Collins Gibson.

Peggy will be laid to rest with Leo at Arlington National Cemetery. Funeral services are private.