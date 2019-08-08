

PEGGY LEA SMITH



Of Gambrills, MD passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born on July 11, 1953 in Alexandria Virginia to the late James T, Lewis, SR. and Ellen Ruth Mcallister.

She was preceded in death by her brothers James Lewis Jr. and Michael Wayne Lewis. Peggy is survived by her husband of 37 years James Smith and her two daughters Dawn Marie Jividen and Jamie Lea Smith. And five beloved grandchildren Christopher, Brianna, Camden, Londyn and Connor. As well as her sister Mary Lou Lewis that she loved very much.

After 18 years of service and a very successful career traveling to many different places around the world, Peggy retired from the Department of Defense (ONI).

She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed watching the Animal Channel with her six dogs Elle (a rescue), Toby, Jenny, Scooby, Missy and Molly (Puppy).

She would always remind us to appreciate the simple little joys that each day has to offer and to count your blessings.

"FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS"

A memorial service will be held August 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 1690 Riedel Road Crofton, MD 21114