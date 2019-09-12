

Peggy Grady Ward



Passed away after a very brief illness at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia on Friday, September 6, 2019 with her family holding her hands.

She was the widow of Wilton Lee Ward; mother of LeAnne Brant and Stephen Ward; grandmother of Benjamin Kidder and Jonathan Kidder; and great grandmother (Nina) of nine. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Annandale United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Mom loved and was loved. She will be greatly missed.