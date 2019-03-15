Peggy B. Zirkle
On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 of Berwyn Heights, MD. Loving mother of Pamela Zirkle and devoted friend to countless others. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, March 16 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. and at Dellinger Funeral Home, 5997 Main St., Mt. Jackson, VA on Monday, March 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Terrapin Club Impact Fund; checks should be made payable to the UMCP Foundation, 4603 Calvert Road, College Park, MD 20740, or the Salvation Army
Prince George's County 4825 Edmonston Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781.