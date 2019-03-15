Peggy Zirkle

Notice
Guest Book
  • "I'm very sorry for your loss. May you always cherish the..."
    - Becky
  • "Dear Pam Our hearts are with you, and our deepest sympathy..."
    - Kim Ron Warwick
  • "Pam, The best obit I have ever read. It captured the..."
    - Jim Curtis
  • "A beautiful soul and true lady. Our thoughts are with you..."
    - Chris + Fred Moser
  • "So sorry to hear about your mom. My thoughts are with you..."
    - Marge Smith

 
 

Peggy B. Zirkle  

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 of Berwyn Heights, MD. Loving mother of Pamela Zirkle and devoted friend to countless others. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, March 16 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. and at Dellinger Funeral Home, 5997 Main St., Mt. Jackson, VA on Monday, March 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Terrapin Club Impact Fund; checks should be made payable to the UMCP Foundation, 4603 Calvert Road, College Park, MD 20740, or the Salvation Army Prince George's County 4825 Edmonston Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781.
Funeral Home
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.