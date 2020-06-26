PENAFRANCIA "FRANCIA" SALAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PENAFRANCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Penafrancia D. Salas  "Francia"   
On Sunday June 21, 2020 we lost the most beloved, the most revered, the real soul of our family. Our Mom, our Mama, our Francia was born in Pampanga, Philippines and provided the United States Department of State with 30+ years of service as a Visa Counselor Officer. Francia was ever committed to her family and her Roman Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Reolandi Diaz, Lagrimas Seiler, Asuncion Diaz and Honorio Diaz. She is survived by her husband, Vitaliano Salas, her sons, Richard and Wilbur Salas, her grandchildren, Francesca, Willa, Natasha, and Alexa, her sisters, Cecilia Lising and Juliana Ocampo, and an unbelievable number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers we ask that you either provide a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Cathedral of St Thomas More in her name. The family will receive friends at the Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson BLVD, Arlington, VA 22203 on Monday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tue, June 30, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA 22203. Followed by Internment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Thomas More
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved