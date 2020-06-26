Penafrancia D. Salas "Francia"
On Sunday June 21, 2020 we lost the most beloved, the most revered, the real soul of our family. Our Mom, our Mama, our Francia was born in Pampanga, Philippines and provided the United States Department of State with 30+ years of service as a Visa Counselor Officer. Francia was ever committed to her family and her Roman Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Reolandi Diaz, Lagrimas Seiler, Asuncion Diaz and Honorio Diaz. She is survived by her husband, Vitaliano Salas, her sons, Richard and Wilbur Salas, her grandchildren, Francesca, Willa, Natasha, and Alexa, her sisters, Cecilia Lising and Juliana Ocampo, and an unbelievable number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers we ask that you either provide a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Cathedral of St Thomas More in her name. The family will receive friends at the Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson BLVD, Arlington, VA 22203 on Monday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tue, June 30, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA 22203. Followed by Internment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.