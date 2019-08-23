

Penelope Mastorides Alatis



Penelope Mastorides Alatis passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 surrounded by friends and family in her home. Loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her sons, Anthony J. Alatis, William J. Alatis and his wife, Olya, her grandchildren, James A. Alatis, Natalia R. Alatis, and Alexa P. Alatis. Penelope was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James E. Alatis as well as her son, Stephen J. Alatis.

A graduate of Youngstown State University and Georgetown University. Penelope (Penny) worked as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher in the Alexandria Public Schools, spending most of her 30+ years at F.C. Hammond High School. She was teaching during the time of the T.C. Williams Titans football team, depicted in the film Remember the Titans. Many of her ESL students remembered her fondly for years after she taught them.

Penelope was listed as "member number one" of the International Association founded by her husband, James, to support Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). Penny attended the first 50 years of the TESOL convention in 50 cities. She traveled extensively around the world with her husband, James and served as an officer of WATESOL in the Washington, DC area.

Penny was also an avid bowler and served on Alexandria Hospital's Board of Lady Managers as well as the Philoptochos of St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (with Trisagion service at 6 p.m.). Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd, Falls Church, VA 22041.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to TESOL or TIRF. See links at