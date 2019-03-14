Penelope F. Campbell
(Age 70)
Of Brandywine, Maryland departed on March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 30, 1948 in Washington, DC the daughter of late Mildred F. Winston and William Frye, Sr.. She is survived by her spouse, Gene W. Campbell, three children, Jevon Anding, Danyell Campbell, Bryce Campbell, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville, Maryland 20785. Viewing 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Service 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.