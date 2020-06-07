Passed away in Falls Church, Virginia on May 3, 2020. Percival was born in Washington, DC to Percival and Emily Lewis on June 9, 1925. Percival went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech University and was a veteran of World War II. Percival worked proudly as a dairy farmer and a beef farmer in later years. His interests included the American Civil War and agriculture. Ashby is proceeded in death by his mother, father, brother James, sister Jean Griffith, maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. George Carr Round, and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Frank A. Lewis. He is survived by his nieces Patricia A. Henderson, Gayle Green; their children, Heather Mauro, Crystal Gallagher, Alex, Nathan, and Amanda Griffith; 11 great-great-grand nieces and nephews. Interment in Manassas City Cemetery will be private, with a memorial service graveside to be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Future Farmers of America in loving memory of Percival A. Lewis, Jr. by mail to: National FFA Foundation, 6060 FFA Dr., P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960. Condolences may be sent to