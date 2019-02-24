Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PERCIVAL REYNOLDS Jr..



Percival Livingston Reynolds, Jr.

(Age 76)



Born July 7, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI, Percival Livingston Reynolds, Jr., died February 2, 2019 in Denver, CO.

He attended Cranbrook School, Bloomfield Hills, MI and graduated from Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest, IL. He attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL.

Following college, Percy joined the U.S. Marine Corps . He worked in the insurance industry in Joliet, IL and joined a family owned retail business, Continental Clothing in Galesburg, IL. He was an active member of the Joliet and Galesburg Chambers of Commerce and served as Advance for Vice President Spiro Agnew.

He moved to Washington, DC and was an appointee to the U.S. Department of State for President Ronald Reagan. He was then self-employed as a consultant for non-profit and political campaigns until his retirement.

Throughout his life he enjoyed politics, travel, reading, golf, backgammon and crossword puzzles. His friends enjoyed his charm and his outrageous sense of humor.

Percy is survived by his beloved children, David Livingston Reynolds and his wife, Jody of Aurora, CO and Elizabeth Reynolds McDermott of Tiburon, CA. He is also survived by their mother, Susan Burns Hellberg of Amarillo, TX; his four grandchildren, John David Reynolds and Katherine Louise Reynolds, both of Denver, CO, and Gabrielle Louise McDermott and Alexander Reynolds McDermott, both of Tiburon, CA; his sisters, Sue Ann Cornish of Glenview, IL and Martha R. Gauger and husband William of Chicago, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Merrilyn Bardes of Palm Beach, FL, and his former son-in-law and friend, Sean McDermott of Sausalito, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, Percival Livingston Reynolds and his mother, Leona MacGregor Reynolds.

A private celebration of life will take place in Washington, DC in the spring.