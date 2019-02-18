Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PERCY LEE HEARN.



Percy Lee Hearn (Age 76)



Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was the son of Claree and the late Sylvester Hearn of Laurel Mississippi.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his loving wife Diane L. Hearn; daughters Cynthia, Monica (Allan), Anita, Samora (Andre), Cologne (Barry), and Rousselle (Ricardo), 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Claree; sister, Rhonda (Luther); sister-in-law, Joan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Glenn Hearn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10 a.m. and Services at 11 a.m. at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748. Interment at RESURRECTION CEMETERY.