PERRY HANDY Jr.
1930 - 2020
Perry Rutherford Handy, Jr., Ed.D.  September 20, 1930 - June 13, 2020  
Perry R. Handy, Jr. of Washington, DC departed this world on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He is the loving husband of Saundra Wright Handy. Perry was predeceased in death by his parents, Perry and Joezell Belcher Handy; his daughter, Patricia Renee Handy; and sister, Willie Henrietta Handy. A retired educator from the D.C. Public Schools, he also is survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Dobbins (Glenwood); two brothers-in-law, Jackson Wright, Jr. (Molly) and Rodner Wright (Clarise), as well as four nieces, one nephew, other relatives and a host of friends. A private burial will be held, and at a later date, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Perry's life and memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Perry's name to the Patricia Handy Home for Women in Washington, DC. www.fort-lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
