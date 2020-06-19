Perry R. Handy, Jr. of Washington, DC departed this world on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He is the loving husband of Saundra Wright Handy. Perry was predeceased in death by his parents, Perry and Joezell Belcher Handy; his daughter, Patricia Renee Handy; and sister, Willie Henrietta Handy. A retired educator from the D.C. Public Schools, he also is survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Dobbins (Glenwood); two brothers-in-law, Jackson Wright, Jr. (Molly) and Rodner Wright (Clarise), as well as four nieces, one nephew, other relatives and a host of friends. A private burial will be held, and at a later date, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Perry's life and memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Perry's name to the Patricia Handy Home for Women in Washington, DC.