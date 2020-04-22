Perry Varoutsos (Age 95)
Passed away on April 7, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Evelyn; his daughter, Joanna Buchanan (Tom); his son, George Varoutsos; his grandchildren, Preston and Alexis Buchanan; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. He served in the US Army during WWII
and received a degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. He was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency and owned a wholesale restaurant supply company. He was a life-long member of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Perry was a Mason for over 60 years. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. April 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC.