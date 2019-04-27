Persephone Walker Powell
(Age 92)
Of Severn Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. Born to the late Edelle and Cohen Walker in the in small town of Manning South Carolina, she was one of 10 children. "Pep" as she was known to immediate and extended family, left her birth home to complete her Bachelor and Masters Degree at Tuskegee and Indiana University
respectively. While working at Virginia State College as a counselor, she met and married her husband of over 50 years, the late Isadore A. Powell (LTC - retired). While she embraced her role as an Army wife with its associated numerous states-side and overseas relocations, and her husband's combat deployment, she was able to be a wonderful and dedicated mother to her only son, Brian Walker Powell. She maintained a close connection to friends and family, Manning, South Carolina as well as the larger community of Fort Meade, Maryland where she and Isadore retired. During retirement, she served in various outreach and volunteer activities in conjunction with the Post Chapel and the Red Cross at Kimbrough Army Hospital. She was sustained by a quiet devoted faith and lived by the verse: "and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God" (Micah 6:8). She is survived by her son, Brian (Sherry) Powell; grandson, Sean; and brother, Edwin Walker.
A viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 1: Donaldson Funeral Home, 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 11 a.m. service to follow at the same location. Repast to take place afterwards at Club Meade, on Fort Meade, 6600 Mapes Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755.