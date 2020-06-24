

Persis W. Hildebrandt 1930 - 2020

Persis Wilkshire Hildebrandt, born April 13, 1930, Age 90, of Silver Spring MD, died April 29, 2020 at her home in Riderwood Village. Mrs. Hildebrandt was born in Cambridge, MA, attending Cambridge Latin High School and then attended Simmons College in Cambridge, graduating with a degree in English. She worked in advertising for several companies including the firm of Arthur D. Little where, in Wilmington, DE in 1958, she met her future husband, the late John B. Hildebrandt. The couple relocated to the Washington, DC area where she raised a family and continued to be an active member in the community. She enjoyed spending summers at her camp in New Hampshire with family and friends. She and John sailed extensively on the Chesapeake Bay and shared many "cruises" with her family. She continued her interest in business and investments and remained active as a founding member of a local women's investment club. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Susan) of Silver Spring, and Charles (Wendy) of Winston-Salem, NC and three grandchildren. Interment will be held in Chestertown, MD, at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Persis Hildebrandt's name to the First Congregational Church of Wakefield New Hampshire (Discretionary Fund), 2718 Wakefield Road, Wakefield, NH 03872.



