

Pete Anderson Bryan



A long-time resident of Arlington County and Northern Virginia, was born in 1931 and raised in Alabama by Dr. Ernest Will Bryan and his wife Susie Price Bryan who preceded him in death. Pete passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He asked that there be no funeral service. He also expressed his wishes that he be interred in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in the plot that he will share in the future with his wife of almost forty years, Florence Lorna Bryan. Pete and his wife loved the Shenandoah Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and dearly loved his home state of Alabama.

Pete will be sorely missed by his family members and friends-Pete Anderson Bryan, Jr. and his wife Karen in Evanston, Illinois, James J. Hannon in Arlington, Virginia, and William C. Hannon with his children Sarah, Zachary, and William Alexander in Poolesville, Maryland. Pete learned to love Poolesville where the Hannon children shared their lives with him as they grew up and called him "Pop Pop". Pete also leaves his dear sister, Betty Sue Crafts and her children Frank, Price, and Alice and many other Bryan family members in Alabama, including stepdaughter, Linda Powell and her husband, Frank and their children, Payton and Paige Powell. His first wife, Doraine is deceased.

Pete earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green College (now Western Kentucky University). He was in the Army for a short time, had a successful career in the Federal Government, and also worked many years at H&R Block. We found that Pete had many attributes; some of them were his patience, strength, and caring for others. He loved being "Pop Pop". He also loved to share his deep interest in Alabama football.

The family wishes to express their appreciation for the staff that provided his dedicated Hospice care and earlier medical care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.