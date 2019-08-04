

PETER G. H. ALLEN (Age 88)



Of Venice/Nokomis, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Venice Memory Care residence. He was born January 2, 1931 in Buffalo, New York, the son of George Howitt Allen and Catherine Welsh Allen. He was a former resident of Arlington, Virginia and lived in the Washington, DC metropolitan area for more than 60 years.

Peter served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1955, stationed in the Washington, DC area where he remained living upon his discharge. He was employed by the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly 30 years working in several capacities including the House Recording Studio and the House Committee on Agriculture. His final years of federal government service were completed at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He retired from the federal government in 1986. He immediately obtained his license to sell real estate in Northern Virginia and was affiliated with Shannon & Luchs, Weichert Realtors and McEnearney Associates for 26 years.

He was an avid golfer and a founding member of the Capitol Hill Golf League. He also appeared in several movies that were filmed in the Washington, DC area.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pamela Allen, of Nokomis, Florida; his son Michael (Karen) of Burtonsville, Maryland; his daughter, Deborah Malzahn (John) of Murphy, Texas; his granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Malzahn of Murphy, Texas; his sister, Patricia Kaspardlov of Kingsville, Ontario, Canada; several nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.