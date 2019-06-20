The Washington Post

Peter Ba Thaung (1960 - 2019)
  • "He have lost one of the good ones!Mark boo-boo and Wacky..."
    - Barry Reed
PETER BA THAUNG  
1960 - 2019  

Of North Potomac, MD and Marietta, GA passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack June 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved mother Myint Ba Thaung of North Potomac, MD; brother Phone Ba Thaung of Gaithersburg, MD; niece Michelle Paul of Damascus, MD; and nephew Lawrence Ba Thaung of Frederick, MD.
 
He is preceded in death by his father U. Ba Thaung and brother Myo Ba Thaung. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.