PETER BARNES

On September 23,2020, Peter Claver Barnes, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Odessa Barnes and loving brother of Alice Veronica Moreland and Catherine Eva Dorsey, died at Casa Assisted Living Facility in Accokeek, MD, while under the care of the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Mr. Barnes, a Korean War veteran, was a purple heart recipient. Family and friends might gather while practicing COVID safety precautions at the St. Joseph Monastery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10 am to 11 a.m. for visitation and Mass of Christian burial to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. For further information and/or to post condolences, visit