PETER BENAVAGE

Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Arlington Cemetery
Peter Benavage  
Major, USMC (Ret.)  

Passed away on January 29, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 97 in Dover, Delaware. Before receiving a commission, Major Benavage was a combat Marine infantryman of distinction with the Fourth Marine Division in the World War II Pacific Theater, and a veteran of the battles of Roi-Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. After retirement, he was a teacher of world geography first in the Arlington County Public Schools and later for many years at Herndon High School, in Fairfax County. Major Benavage was a 57 year resident of Alexandria, VA and for the last 15 years of Dover, Delaware. He held a BA degree from George Washington University, and an MA in urban geography from the Catholic University. He is survived by his son, Peter, who is also resident of Alexandria; and by three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Major Benavage will be interred next to his wife, Corliss-Mae Benavage, with military honors at Arlington Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with mourners required to arrive not later than 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
