The Washington Post

PETER BENAVAGE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER BENAVAGE.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Peter Benavage  
Major, USMC (Ret.)  

Passed away on January 29, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 97 in Dover, Delaware. Before receiving a commission, Major Benavage was a combat Marine infantryman of distinction with the Fourth Marine Division in the World War II Pacific Theater, and a veteran of the battles of Roi-Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima. After retirement, he was a teacher of world geography first in the Arlington County Public Schools and later for many years at Herndon High School, in Fairfax County. Major Benavage was a 57 year resident of Alexandria, VA and for the last 15 years of Dover, Delaware. He held a BA degree from George Washington University, and an MA in urban geography from the Catholic University. He is survived by his son, Peter, who is also resident of Alexandria; and by three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Major Benavage will be interred next to his wife, Corliss-Mae Benavage, with military honors at Arlington Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with mourners required to arrive not later than 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.