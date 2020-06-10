

Dr. PETER M. BERKMAN

Peter M. Berkman of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, from complications due to heart disease at the age of 86. Peter was survived by his son, Thomas Berkman and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Berkman of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and daughter, Elizabeth Cohen and son-in-law Shimon Cohen of Brookline, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Matthew Berkman of Aurora, Colorado, and Nili Cohen of Tel Aviv, Israel. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith L. Berkman.Peter was born on July 13, 1933 in New York City to Jacob and Sate Berkman and attended the Horace Mann School. He graduated Harvard University with a B.S. in Biology and completed his M.D. at Columbia University - College of Physicians/Surgeons medical school in 1959. After completing his residency in Boston, Peter and the family moved to Kensington, Maryland in 1965, where Peter began a distinguished 50-year career in Washington, DC practicing Internal Medicine and Nephrology. He spearheaded the formation of the modern Dialysis Facility of Washington Hospital Center in 1977.Peter had a lifelong passion for learning. He loved literature, the arts, and travel with his closest friends by his side. Later in their lives, Peter and Judy took their two grandchildren on memorable trips to Paris, London, and Italy. He touched many people's lives wherever he was, and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his exuberance, generosity, and quick wit.His ashes will be buried at Epworth Cemetery, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.



