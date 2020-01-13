

PETER JOHN BERSANO



Peter John Bersano, age 96, who retired in 1986 as the Chief Budget and Financial Management Officer of the U.S. Public Health Services after 35 years of service, passed away on January 8, 2020.

He is a native of Hamden, CT and received his bachelor degree from Miami University of Ohio. He was awarded a fellowship by the Southern Regional Training Program in Public Administration from the Universities of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky and received his master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Kentucky. During World War II , he served in the 8th Infantry Division and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.

His career in the U.S. Public Health Service included financial management assignments in the former Public Health Service Hospital in Chicago, and the Washington offices of the Bureau of State Services, the Bureau of Environment Health, and the Health Services of Mental Health Administration. He was the Executive Officer of the Environmental Control Administration. His last assignment in the Public Health Service was in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

He was a charter member of the Senior Executive Service and was awarded the rank of Meritorious Executive by President Carter. He received Superior Service awards from the Public Health Service and the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. Peter was married 66 years to Audrey Bersano.

Prior to entering the Public Health Service, he served as the first Town Accountant for the Town of Windsor, CT under its newly adopted city manager form of government in 1947.

Survivors include three children: Mary Lou Bersano of Falls Church, VA, David M. Bersano of Richmond, VA, and Paul Bersano of Arlington, VA; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 5300 N 10th St, Arlington, VA 22205. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA, 22201.