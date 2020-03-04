Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-742-5141 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 514 Camden Ave. Salisbury , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 514 Camden Ave. Salisbury , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

BOZICK PETER ANTHONY BOZICK, SR. Peter Anthony Bozick, Sr, age 94, died peacefully February 24, 2020 in Salisbury due to a fall the week before. He was graciously cared for by PRMC, Atria, and Coastal Hospice with his loving family by his side. Family members remember Pete's intellect, generosity, independent thinking, joke telling, and love of Christ and Family. It was rare to go somewhere where Pete did not run into someone he knew. He would often speak in foreign languages, recite Shakespeare, famous poems, and sing tunes from long ago. Many years in business, community groups, politics, family, and church provided Pete with a large network of friends and loved ones. Two of his often-used mottos were: "When the going gets tough...the tough get going," and the indelicate, "Don't let the bas----dsget you down." Pete, a self-made man, overcame personal obstacles to lead a successful life inbusinessand politics; in addition to his most beloved role as a patriarch who helped raise a large loving family. Pete, an only child, was born on March 14, 1925, to Croatian immigrant parents at their apartment on 42nd St in Hell's Kitchen, NYC. His father, Barisa Bozi, deserted the family shortly thereafter. His 18-year-old mother, Mary (MaricaBozivich) Bozi, could not speak English. At age 2, he contracted polio and was hospitalized for 18 months. Pete moved to Baltimore with his mother in 1933. He was an avid reader from an early age, largely self-taught, excelled in school and skipped two grade levels before high school. He graduated from Towson High School, while taking a night class at John Hopkins University. Being proficient in multiple languages, Pete enlisted during WWII and was placed into the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and trainedas a spy. He was captured by the Nazis in the former Yugoslavia and rescued shortly thereafter by British forces. He was awarded a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. After the war, he attended the University of Maryland, where he met his wife Marilyn Scuderi. Before he and Marilyn were formally introduced, Pete memorably told his friend that he would "marry this girl". They married in 1949 for 65 years until her passing in 2014. Pete began a journalism career with Washington Evening Star newspaper, worked his way to news editor and was a member of the White House Press Corp. When the family grew to seven (7) children in the 50's, he switched careers to the wholesale beer industry and started Bozick Distributors in 1959. This company still operates with much success under the leadership of sons Brian and Joseph and grandsons Eric and Alex. Pete engaged in public service in 1965 as a Commissioner of Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). He became WSSC Chairman in 1970. From 1971 to 1982, Pete served as a MD State Senator from Prince Georges Co., alongside Hon. Steny Hoyer and Hon. Sen Mike Miller. Among his accomplishments, Pete helped in the formation of the Chesapeake Bay Commission which led tothe founding the Chesapeake Bay Program in 1983. He was a member of theMarylandRacing Commission, and many other civic organizations. His proudest accomplishment was his marriage and loving familywhere he leaves behind many descendants, including his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They include Marie (Philip) Fulton, La Grange, IL; Peter (Chris)Bozick, Jr, Salisbury; Claudia (Keith) Voigt, Ellicott City; Brian (Pam)Bozick, Waldorf; Anne (Mark) Dzurnak, Morgantown, WV; Daniel (Janet) Bozick, Boca Raton, FL; and Joseph (Cheryl Lincoln) Bozick, Salisbury. He also leaves behind 24grandchildren and 21great-grandchildren.Pete and Marilyn shared a love of Christ and were active in church as lector and vocalist to name a few of their many roles. They were deeply committed to the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Calvert County. Pete took great pleasure in attending the Weekly Men's Bible Group at St. Peter's Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 514 Camden Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit

