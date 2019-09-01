Peter M. Brandon (Age 49)
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, of College Park, MD. Beloved husband for 20 years of Lisa Chin Brandon; son of the late Mary and James Brandon; son-in-law of Jennee Chin and the late Owen J. Chin; and brother-in-law of Anthony O. Chin. He is also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Berwyn Road & 49th Avenue, College Park, MD, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.