The Washington Post

PETER BRANDON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER BRANDON.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Berwyn Road & 49th Avenue
College Park, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Berwyn Road & 49th Avenue
College Park, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Peter M. Brandon (Age 49)  

On Sunday, August 25, 2019, of College Park, MD. Beloved husband for 20 years of Lisa Chin Brandon; son of the late Mary and James Brandon; son-in-law of Jennee Chin and the late Owen J. Chin; and brother-in-law of Anthony O. Chin. He is also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Berwyn Road & 49th Avenue, College Park, MD, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.