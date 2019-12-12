

PETER W. BYSURA (Age 78)



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Hospital. In his final days, he was comforted to have his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Yoneko, children Chris, Maria, and Peter, and grandchildren Emilia, Tony, Kypton, Zayne, and Rhyder... and too many friends to count.

Peter was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 10, 1941, to Peter and Mildred (nee Palek) Bysura. He grew up in Shaker Heights, where he played center for his high school football team and played trumpet in the band. After high school, Peter joined the US Navy, where he spent most of his time chasing after a young lady named Yoneko. His persistence paid off, and they married in June of 1966. Peter started his post-Navy career as a Systems Engineer, and climbed the ladder all the way to Director of the OCONUS Operations at UNISYS. In retirement, Peter enjoyed playing golf, fishing, grilling, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a get together in remembrance of Peter at the Senior Center at Cascades (Sterling, VA) on Saturday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.